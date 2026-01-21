Social Studies

Lillia Gajewski
15h

I am disturbed by a world in which David French is insightful, but here he is, and here we are.

More seriously, as always you have a unique ability to take something we're experiencing but don't know how to adequately explain and explain it. Thank you.

Slaw
15h

This whole thing started when Democrats targeted Trump with the bogus NY civil and criminal cases. As Eli Lake points out, the problem with bending the rules to get your political opponents is that it doesn't end there. Soon, the norms have been replaced with a series of tit for tat transgressions as each side seeks to weaponize the state against its opponents.

In Rome, that meant the end of the Republic and the transition to empire.

