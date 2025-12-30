Social Studies
How Minneapolis Became the Vortex of American Polarization
My piece for the Times of London
Jan 10
Leighton Woodhouse
What Venezuela Means
Returning to a darker age
Jan 4
Leighton Woodhouse
December 2025
The Pagan King
Trump's growing disconnect with his Christian supporters
Dec 30, 2025
Leighton Woodhouse
MAGA'S Civil War
The split over Israel was on full display at Turning Point USA
Dec 20, 2025
Leighton Woodhouse
The Polarization Machine
My new piece for the Times of London
Dec 16, 2025
Leighton Woodhouse
Teachers Became Activists, and Censorship Followed
My piece today in the New York Times
Dec 13, 2025
Leighton Woodhouse
Snobulism
The oligarchy is culturally appropriating the working class
Dec 11, 2025
Leighton Woodhouse
Your Country Is For Sale
We’re all Trump Steaks now
Dec 9, 2025
Leighton Woodhouse
The Coming MAGA Crackup
You can't fool all the people all the time
Dec 1, 2025
Leighton Woodhouse
November 2025
San Francisco's Revolt of the Center
My new piece in American Affairs
Nov 20, 2025
Leighton Woodhouse
Prostitution, Defecation, Meth Smoke: Welcome to San Francisco's Marshall Elementary School
"It's unsafe at a hygiene level."
Nov 13, 2025
Leighton Woodhouse
The Other Foot
Republicans are captive to the same perverse incentives as Democrats, and voters have punished them both for it.
Nov 10, 2025
Leighton Woodhouse
