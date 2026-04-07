Social Studies

Social Studies

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KafkaRockOpera's avatar
KafkaRockOpera
4d

AI taking all the jobs is a Silicon Valley fantasy, not an ordained future.

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Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
4dEdited

It’s happening now - please get over whatever Whitney Webb aversions you might have to read this. It dovetails w an interview you did about the tech oligarchs creating an international “free trade zone” in San Francisco.

https://newsletter.unlimitedhangout.com/new-article-interview-2/

“TECHNATE, OHIO”

AI is not necessary for this - it is just an enforcement, surveillance and control tool

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