Social Studies

Social Studies

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SW's avatar
SW
8d

I was a paid subscriber to The Free Press prior to 10/7 and found the articles to be varied and well researched. After that date the focus was primarily pro-Israeli opinion pieces and the comment section would fry your eyeballs. I cancelled my subscription not because I wanted my own opinions reinforced but because there was zero reporting I trusted. If a substack makes no effort to do anything but hammer away at a subject an ever decreasing audience wants to hear they’ll end up as uninteresting as the FP.

Your substack covers subjects I find interesting and I was happy to pay for it. I like hearing the opinions of writers I consider sane and not continually pushing some political view. But like many people, $5/month isn’t much but there’s a limit to how many myself and others can pay for. I wish I had an answer to this dilemma!

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Douglas Levene's avatar
Douglas Levene
8d

Another alternative is that groups of writers will combine to offer their writings at a group discount. Instead of paying $X for ten separate Substack subscriptions, readers would pay $X-Y to access those same ten writers. We could call this group of writers, I don’t know, maybe a “magazine” or a “newspaper.” Just a thought.

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