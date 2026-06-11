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Social Studies

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Ted
Jun 11Edited

Poignant and accurate, as always.

I was extremely annoyed to divert a sizable portion of my cognitive bandwidth to the "climate change" shibboleth when the signal amidst the noise started shrieking in a Machiavellian pitch.

Having always been conservationist, my first impression was that "climate change" was the radical environmentalist's "one ring to rule them all" as a means of deindustrialization.

My second realization was that the accrual and sequestration of capital by the "neo-Sauron" was a diversion of monetary velocity into totalitarian oligarchy.

I lost any naively charitable regard for the "environmentalists" during the tree-spiking period of the late nineteen-seventies.

All serve self-interest, and increasingly by any means necessary, fair or foul.

There are few Liberals left in the US, today. My own circle of Liberal friends were appalled at the passage of the Patriot Act. The only one in that circle who refused to simply shrug and never gave in to the creeping groupthink of cognitive submission to "that's just the way things are now," died two years ago.

The purpose of AI is to enslave and kill people. It has no other utility and allowing it to be deployed in civilian hands is to condone mass murder and totalitarianism.

The tech bros and their bondservants have always exhibited utter contempt for humanity. They made that clear, decades ago, but toned the rhetoric down until they had achieved a sufficiency of control over the means of mass communication.

Their end game approacheth. I am old, but it appears likely that I shall not escape the Nazgul before going to meet my maker by otherwise natural causes.

A faithful servant requires a benign master. Our children's indenture will not meet that requirement; it shall be enslavement and an early grave for those deemed "useless eater meatbags" by the tech bro oligarchy.

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