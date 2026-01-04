Social Studies

Blair Davis
7d

The right (mostly) believes that from strength you have law, while the left (again mostly) thinks it's strength comes from law.

Both draw from their perspective theory to implement their will to varying success/failures.

The EU nuking the far right candidates through law, labeling leaders war criminals to be tried.

While the US through Trump eliminating Maduro as leader through might of arms.

A constant would be to accept nations as they are not as we wish them to be.

To me it's not much different the mayor of NYC arresting a foreign leader (from what legal power?) than Trump snatching a sovereign from his home.

Both ironically serve to undermine the respect of sovereignity but each acts like their way is superior to the other in regards to its effect (military operation had casualties).

Raven423
7d

Interesting piece. I think the dynamic you lay out is an important one: universalist peace enforced by a hegemon with associated legal agreements vs tribalistic might-makes-right naked competition with associated chaos and atrocity. However, I don't think the US's actions Venezuela really represent a shift toward the latter. The US (like the Roman Empire) have been taking limited-scale military action to enforce their Pax Americana for as long as the Pax Americana has been in existence. I don't think I need to cite examples to support this claim, they are numerous.

However, I do think there is a real change in intellectual understanding of what is going on. There has been a growing a priori autistic adoption of the principles of liberal democracy as literally true in their most extreme forms in all cases (this is the radical left). Examples include The Blank Slate which causes people to insist that we can import any number of immigrants from wildly different (and incompatible) cultural backgrounds and they will become culturally American (or British/French/Swedish/etc.). Evidence is piling up to the contrary. Similarly, as you say in the piece, the legal diplomatic framework of the post World War II peace is not really binding, but it is aspirational. However, there is a real divide between people who understand that these post WWII aspirational philosophies are just that, aspirational ideals with tradeoffs involved in their application, rather than universal dictates of good and evil. Since these liberal ideal cannot be autistically applied without regard to tradeoffs, some go to the other extreme and say we should throw away our liberal ideas entirely (the radical right). The there is a real question of where America ends up on these dividing issues. If we don't find some realistic way to apply liberal ideals without insisting on their unrealistic application in all cases all the time, the West as we know it may not survive. Just my two cents.

