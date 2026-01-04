What Venezuela Means
Returning to a darker age
I’ll have more to say on the military attack on Venezuela in the near future, but for now I just want to re-up this piece I wrote last March, which is freshly relevant.
There are a lot of self-styled realists sneering at those who criticize the intervention on legal grounds, rolling their eyes at the fantasy of a “rules-based international order” that clearly no longer exists. While they’re right to recognize the fiction of international law, it may be those who welcome a world without such delusions who are the naive ones. The rules that protect sovereignty and place legal limitations on war have always been aspirational, but the abandonment of that aspiration is not a trivial matter. It marks a transition into a darker world, one that has characterized most of human history, but that those of us who are alive today and living in the First World have only begun to experience.
The right (mostly) believes that from strength you have law, while the left (again mostly) thinks it's strength comes from law.
Both draw from their perspective theory to implement their will to varying success/failures.
The EU nuking the far right candidates through law, labeling leaders war criminals to be tried.
While the US through Trump eliminating Maduro as leader through might of arms.
A constant would be to accept nations as they are not as we wish them to be.
To me it's not much different the mayor of NYC arresting a foreign leader (from what legal power?) than Trump snatching a sovereign from his home.
Both ironically serve to undermine the respect of sovereignity but each acts like their way is superior to the other in regards to its effect (military operation had casualties).
Interesting piece. I think the dynamic you lay out is an important one: universalist peace enforced by a hegemon with associated legal agreements vs tribalistic might-makes-right naked competition with associated chaos and atrocity. However, I don't think the US's actions Venezuela really represent a shift toward the latter. The US (like the Roman Empire) have been taking limited-scale military action to enforce their Pax Americana for as long as the Pax Americana has been in existence. I don't think I need to cite examples to support this claim, they are numerous.
However, I do think there is a real change in intellectual understanding of what is going on. There has been a growing a priori autistic adoption of the principles of liberal democracy as literally true in their most extreme forms in all cases (this is the radical left). Examples include The Blank Slate which causes people to insist that we can import any number of immigrants from wildly different (and incompatible) cultural backgrounds and they will become culturally American (or British/French/Swedish/etc.). Evidence is piling up to the contrary. Similarly, as you say in the piece, the legal diplomatic framework of the post World War II peace is not really binding, but it is aspirational. However, there is a real divide between people who understand that these post WWII aspirational philosophies are just that, aspirational ideals with tradeoffs involved in their application, rather than universal dictates of good and evil. Since these liberal ideal cannot be autistically applied without regard to tradeoffs, some go to the other extreme and say we should throw away our liberal ideas entirely (the radical right). The there is a real question of where America ends up on these dividing issues. If we don't find some realistic way to apply liberal ideals without insisting on their unrealistic application in all cases all the time, the West as we know it may not survive. Just my two cents.