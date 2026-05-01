Social Studies

Social Studies

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SW's avatar
SW
May 1

It won’t change until no one signs up to be the person who sprays the tear gas. But what really worries me is, for today, it’s fellow human beings spraying teargas on people who want to prevent animals from being tortured. In five years — ten years? It will be Elon’s

robots and then it will truly be beyond salvage.

We don’t understand the mindless cruelty the people we have believed were basically decent can inflict “under orders” and for a paycheck on fellow citizens who are standing up for a just cause. Until you’ve come into direct contact with one of these hired sadists, it’s impossible to realize how vicious they can be. Did these men ever think about what they were defending? No — they don’t think.

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Lillia Gajewski's avatar
Lillia Gajewski
May 1Edited

Thank you for the thoughtful post. Kind of a side tangent, but your description of tear gas and police over something like trying to defend puppies made me think about it, what disturbs me the most lately, as I am treated to a near constant outrage on the right (if I choose to log in to TwiX), is the absolutely love many on the right exhibit for state violence while decrying individual violence. It started with an adoration of police and military, which I see as jobs and necessary evils, but nothing to be put on a pedestal, and it's just grown.

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