Social Studies

Social Studies

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XBarbarian's avatar
XBarbarian
7d

Great piece! Provocative, thank you. and yes, whether its benny-in-the-closet johnson, jigsaw loomer, ben Israel-firster-shapiro, they are ALL BEING PAID, most likely hold ZERO attachment or connection to the lies they get paid to sell, more aggressively, than the network gatekeepers dreamed imaginable.

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RA Burlingame's avatar
RA Burlingame
6d

Beautiful piece

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