Where does the right to a hearing for Illegal immigrants come from? It’s not in the constitution/bill of rights is it?

If we accept the definition of tyranny you printed is correct, is there a difference between tyranny over citizens and tyranny over non-citizens?

Let’s accept the un-Christian aspects of the detentions. It’s surely shitty. But it’s the legal argument that matters, no? If the whole immigration question falls under the department of justice (presumably a congressional decision at some point) then it’s not a constitutional crisis, right? It’s one administration doing it differently than a previous administration.

I get why people are mad at ICE, but I don’t get why they think the president should just do whatever a judge says. There are lots of claims of illegality but is there actually any illegal activity happening? Not clear from your article.

Your structural separation of powers argument is inverted. Immigration adjudication is deliberately placed in the executive branch precisely so the President can set enforcement priorities and policy. People overlook the fact that immigration enforcement and adjudication are constitutionally an executive function. Congress delegated the role to the executive branch via the Immigration and Nationality Act. This doesn't, however, mean that the separation of powers doesn't apply. The intent was not to evade separation of powers but to concentrate initial adjudication within the executive for administrative efficiency while providing judicial oversight.

You have a good point but you need to be willing to nuke both parties with your observation. During the Obama years, summary removals were far higher, averaging 74% during his tenure over both terms- far higher than today.

Anyway, you need to take it up with Congress, and make sure the majority is big enough to avoid a veto.

