Last week, a federal judge in California issued a ruling that accused the Trump administration of directly violating a series of court orders. The government, Judge Sunshine Sykes wrote, “far crossed the boundaries of constitutional conduct,” and was determined to “continue their campaign of illegal action.” She referred to the government’s legal position as “shameless” and accused the administration of trying “to erode any semblance of the separation of powers.” The government’s conduct, Sykes wrote, could only be allowed “in a world where the Constitution does not exist.” George Pappas, a former immigration judge, told me he believes the present impasse amounts to a constitutional crisis. “This is direct interference in judicial impartiality,” he said.

The court orders that the government is accused of defying were issued over the summer and fall of last year. On July 8, 2025, DHS made an internal announcement of a change in policy. From then on, ICE’s Acting Director, Todd Lyons, instructed his agency, any undocumented immigrant arrested in the United States would be subject to “mandatory detention” and denied the possibility of release on bond.

This was a stark break from decades of past practice. Historically, ICE and other agencies have interpreted the Immigration and Naturalization Act to require mandatory detention for people who had landed in the government’s custody immediately after having presented themselves at a port of entry. As they awaited a removal hearing, the government held those immigrants, freshly arrived and with no ties to the United States, in locked facilities.

By contrast, undocumented immigrants who had been in the country for years before being arrested were typically released on bond. These were people with jobs and apartments, kids in school, and often American citizen relatives. They were unlikely to flee.





Now, however, ICE was saying that even these immigrants had to be incarcerated for the months or even years it took to go through removal proceedings.

That internal memo was followed, in September, by a precedent-setting ruling from Teresa Riley, the Chief Immigration Judge at the Department of Justice, that made the same determination: even immigrants who had lived in the country for years or decades were subject to mandatory detention.

Hundreds of lawsuits were filed in response. Individual judges suddenly found dozens of such cases on their dockets. “The vast majority were saying, ‘yes, they’re entitled to a bond hearing,” former immigration judge Sarah Cade told me, but still, the government would come back to court again and again claiming that they were not. “A lot of judges were getting really irate.”

In November, ruling on one such lawsuit, Judge Sykes ordered the government to reverse its new practice, declaring it unlawful and unconstitutional. But two months later, Judge Riley instructed immigration judges to defy it, claiming that the federal ruling was “not a nationwide injunction” and had no bearing on the case she had ruled on in September.



This was the memo that prompted Judge Sykes’ ruling last week, which opened with a quote from James Madison referring to the concentration of judicial, executive and legislative powers “in the same hands” as “the very definition of tyranny.”

The quote points to a structural feature of the immigration courts that is at the heart of the current stand-off. Unlike most justices, immigration judges are not part of the judicial branch of the federal government. Instead, they’re part of the Department of Justice. They belong to the executive branch and are ultimately answerable to the Attorney General and the President. If the administration shows a clear preference that they rule in a particular way, they don’t have the independence of a circuit court judge to confidently do otherwise.



“The judges making these rulings fear for their jobs,” said Pappas. “They have a financial interest in how they rule.” Pappas himself was fired for not bowing to the government when the administration wanted him to dismiss cases before his bench, which would enable ICE to arrest respondents at the courthouse. Nearly 100 immigration judges have been fired by the Trump administration, which is unheard of in the profession. The threat, Pappas believes, has chilled immigration judges’ freedom to make determinations independent of politics.

The Trump administration is currently in-filling the gap with military lawyers.



University of Illinois at Chicago Professor Adam Goodman, author of The Deportation Machine, believes that the administration’s goal is to keep as many migrants in detention for as long as possible in order to coerce them to waive their rights to hearings by signing voluntary departure forms. “This is a power play by DHS,” he said. “Over a period of months or years, a certain portion of people will agree to leave the U.S. out of desperation.”

In her ruling last week, Sykes expressly vacated the precedent-setting case that Teresa Riley was relying on to defy the circuit court's orders. Cade suspects the administration will, at some point, agree to comply. But by then, perhaps thousands of immigrants who had a right to a hearing and who had legitimate claims to remain in the country will have been pushed out under the duress of detention. Justice delayed will have become justice denied.