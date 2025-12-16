The Polarization Machine
My new piece for the Times of London
I wrote for the Times of London about Trump’s bizarrely gratuitous attack on the late Rob Reiner and how the attention economy that fuels our politics is dragging us all into the swamp the President wallows in.
Also: I was very proud to make the Top Ten list of substacks on Vincent Kelley’s Handful of Earth.
I’m off to the Turning Point USA convention this week, and will have a story to file from there in the coming days.
—LW
Congrats re top ten!
Interesting to see your writing emerge and gain prominence. Regarding Trump's diatribe aimed at the Reiner's. this Substack article is worth a look and I think some thoughts. Hazen
"Trump Didn’t Write That Nasty Truth Social Post About Rob Reiner. His White House Did."
How a professionally crafted cruel message reveals the administration’s mastery of media psychology. https://drstaceypatton1865.substack.com/p/trump-didnt-write-that-nasty-truth?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=5176996&post_id=181800577&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=16zss&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
DR STACEY PATTON