I wrote for the Times of London about Trump’s bizarrely gratuitous attack on the late Rob Reiner and how the attention economy that fuels our politics is dragging us all into the swamp the President wallows in.

Also: I was very proud to make the Top Ten list of substacks on Vincent Kelley’s Handful of Earth.

I’m off to the Turning Point USA convention this week, and will have a story to file from there in the coming days.

—LW