About a year ago, I wrote a post called The Coming MAGA Crackup. In it, I argued that the Trump administration’s fusion of right-wing populism with tech right globalism was creating glaring internal contradictions that would inevitably tear the coalition apart.

That’s now happening, in sensational fashion.

My prediction wasn’t exactly Nostradamus; it was already pretty obvious at the time that MAGA was unravelling. Nor did I predict that Trump would start another forever war in the Middle East, which would send gas prices to the moon and become the number one issue in the midterms. It is that, more than anything, that has led to the implosion of Trump’s movement.

But now we’re watching the other shoe drop, and it’s the economic equivalent of Trump’s neocon turn. The Jensen Huang scandal is the beginning of its operatic climax.

Even by the bottomless standards of this administration, the incoherence and hypocrisy of Trump’s AI policies are bewildering. As recently as last year, Trump expressed his regret that China had ever opened up to American trade. “China’s been ripping us off for many years, ever since they started,” he told reporters on Air Force One. “To me I think it was the worst thing that Richard Nixon ever did.”

Yet within the first few months of his second term, Trump rolled back export controls implemented by Biden on the sale of advanced microchips to China, before they could take effect. In doing so, he handed China a powerful tool to compete with the U.S. in what Trump and others tell us is the most consequential contest of our time: the race to superintelligence.

There appear to be two figures in Trump’s orbit who have pushed him in this direction: former AI Czar David Sacks and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. As I wrote in my piece last year, even though Sacks stands to make billions off of the further advancement of AI, I doubt financial gain is the motivating force behind his advocacy. I suspect that the zealousness of his accelerationism has much more to do with the heroic role he wishes to play in perhaps the most transformative shift in the history of the human species.

I would not make the same case for the Secretary of Commerce, whose motives appear to be purely venal. Lutnick led the investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald for nearly three decades, before handing the reins over to his two sons. The firm has hundreds of millions of dollars of its clients’ money invested in Nvidia, and its business is deeply enmeshed with clients operating data centers in Southeast Asia that exploit a cavernous loophole in U.S. semiconductor export controls by renting compute power to Chinese AI companies. Lutnick has been such a reliable champion of loosening those export rules that he has repeatedly refused to carry out directives to the contrary issued from the President himself.

Lutnick has gone yet further. Last year, his deputy, Jeff Kessler, allowed Nvidia’s general counsel to intervene directly with Commerce on an investigation into Megaspeed, the company run by Jensen Huang’s mistress, Alice Huang; the case was transferred to the Department of Justice as a result of this corruption. Lutnick also refused to put Megaspeed on Commerce’s blacklist, even though the Department of War, the U.S. Trade Representative, the State Department and the Treasury Department all favored the move, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

This split within the cabinet follows precisely the contours of the crackup I described a year ago. When Lutnick, an ally of the cryptocurrency industry, was jockeying against Bessent to head up Treasury during the transition, he had the vocal support of Elon Musk. Sacks, who was Musk’s partner in the PayPal Mafia, is a Silicon Valley colossus in his own right and a pioneer of the tech industry’s right-wing turn. The two figures have carried the flag for the tech right inside the Trump White House, especially when it comes to selling Nvidia chips to China.

That flag is planted deeply. Even before his second term began, the tech industry’s hyper-libertarianism intermittently punctuated the facade of the President’s “America First” agenda in cartoonish spasms of unadulterated globalism, as when Trump endorsed the idea of creating new Shenzhen-style de-regulated “startup cities” in the United States. Since then, Trump has turned over hiring for at least ten departmental positions to venture capitalist Marc Andreesen, gave Elon Musk unprecedented executive powers over the federal government, expanded Palantir’s mass surveillance of Americans, and unsuccessfully attempted to block states from regulating AI. Trump’s trademark nationalist populism has faded in the glare of his dystopian, Davos-style techno-authoritarianism.

To be sure, much of the tech lobby’s agenda has failed. DOGE was consumed by the chaos of Elon Musk’s leadership; Trump’s own base killed his attempted moratorium on state regulation of AI; even the President’s half-hearted attempt to turn San Francisco’s Presidio into a “freedom city” amounted to exactly nothing.

But the most consequential of the tech right’s initiatives has quietly transformed global geopolitics and shaped the future of humankind. By tolerating chip smuggling by Nvidia partners, slow-walking the implementation of harsher export controls, and lobbying to overturn the prior administration’s crackdown on the diversion of compute power to China, Silicon Valley’s servants in the administration have radically and deliberately sold out the country for their own benefit. They have empowered the United States’ strongest global adversary, risked the transfer of lethal technology to the Chinese military, and supercharged a technology arms race that will likely end in the mass unemployment of ordinary Americans, if not to our deaths.

In the process, however, the tech oligarchs have squandered their political capital, and the President’s. The tech industry has co-opted Trump, but not the MAGA movement. Trump’s blue collar base has not been re-programmed into an army of technology-worshipping NPCs, as the midterm elections showed clearly. To the contrary, the President’s betrayal of MAGA’s founding ideology has become so obvious that even the sycophants in his cabinet are quietly rebelling against the White House’s tech overlords. Rubio, Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and even Pete Hegseth have all pushed Trump to reverse the loosening of export controls; I wouldn’t be at all surprised to learn that the leaking of the Jensen Huang affair came out of one of their offices.

Alongside its abysmal popularity with voters, the most profound liability of the tech right is that it has now split the tech community itself. Jensen Huang supported easing the sales of advanced American microchips to China for the very obvious reason that it was good for his business. The AI labs, however, do not share this interest. The advancement of Chinese open source models, empowered by Nvidia chips, is an existential threat to the Bay Area’s frontier AI companies. When consulted by Trump, Elon Musk sided with Bessent, Rubio and Greer and against Lutnick and, by extension, Sacks. The tech right is now a minority within a minority.

But that doesn’t mean the Trump administration can just ignore it. Trump has battered the country with unnecessary trade wars, failed to restore our lost manufacturing base, allied the White House with cryptocurrency scammers, and squandered the credibility of the federal government. The reason he stood with Jensen Huang until the very end wasn’t just because he personally liked him; it’s because as the American economy has withered on Trump’s watch, the flood of speculative capital fueling the AI data center boom has become the only thing delaying a true reckoning of our fundamental weaknesses, which is to say, another catastrophic recession. Without the hype of the AI gold rush to gild the surface of the economy like a Trump Tower penthouse, the President has little left even to pretend to offer the country. He has delivered nothing of value and he can credibly promise nothing save for a gaudy ballroom. Having utterly failed to deliver on his populist promises, the tech oligarchy is the only thing left propping him up. And like him, they now stand exposed as nothing but con men.