Social Studies

Social Studies

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DC Reade's avatar
DC Reade
1d

really honestly trying to reconcile this post with the linked Note

https://substack.com/@ageofinfovores/note/c-380346257

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Cranky Frankie's avatar
Cranky Frankie
1d

If your work produces paper output, better have a plan B. And AI will become and probably already is smarter than the bottom two quintiles of IQ.

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