Yesterday, Anthropic acknowledged that its current pace of AI advancement could be twice what it was in 2024-2025. If that’s true, then Anthropic has largely met its own definition of Recursive Self Improvement, or “RSI.”



What is RSI? If you don’t know, you need to, because the shape of our future may hinge on whether and when we achieve it. There is no one on the planet whose life will not be transformed by what follows from it, if those who have thought most deeply about AI are correct.

I made this video for The Midas Project laying out where we are on the trajectory to possible superintelligence.

—LW