Social Studies

Social Studies

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The Prophet of Dreck's avatar
The Prophet of Dreck
1d

I couldn’t help but think of lockdowns and “trusting the science” as I read this. Nothing is more representative of the tyranny of experts than locking up healthy people during a pandemic. At least where I was, not one person questioned it. I wonder what the Scots-Irish would think about doctors telling Americans they aren’t allowed to go to work because there’s a flu going around.

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Ellen Grantz's avatar
Ellen Grantz
1dEdited

Amazing context for understanding the current ideological capture of public health.

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