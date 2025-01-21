Social Studies

Social Studies

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Cranky Frankie
Jan 21, 2025

If I might adapt Aaron Sorkin a bit in response to the SoCal Edison statement at the end of the piece:

Of course everyone's hearts are with the victims of the fire. No one's hearts and prayers are with the fire.

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