My brother-in-law Eddie’s backyard

We still don’t know what started the fires in the Pacific Palisades. Theories abound. One speculates that an inadequately extinguished brush fire ignited by New Years fireworks smoldered underground for a week before reigniting. Another blames (without evidence) a glamping entrepreneur and his trail-running friends who stopped to meditate near the ignition point on the morning of January 7. Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are currently following dozens of leads.

A clearer picture has emerged, however, for the Eaton Fire in Altadena, in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. There, it appears likely that the culprit is SoCal Edison, the electric utility that serves much of Southern California (excluding the City of Los Angeles).

My brother-in-law, Eddie Aparicio, lost his house in the Eaton Fire. He and his neighbors spent the day on January 7, hours before the conflagration started, trying to extinguish a small fire in a backyard tree that was ignited by a SoCal Edison power line. That fire did not ignite the Easton Fire, but their experience suggests that SoCal Edison was well-informed of the risk they were posing to the residents of Altadena by keeping the power flowing, and ignored multiple requests to shut it off.

Residents of Altadena woke on the morning of January 7, many hours before the Eaton Fire was ignited, to find their power shut off. They had been notified in advance by SoCal Edison that this would happen. The air was dry, the winds were whipping, and the shutoff was for the public’s safety.

But soon after, at about 9:30am, the power came back on again. This took neighbors I spoke to by surprise. They had expected a prolonged blackout.

Then, at about 11am, Eddie’s partner, Jordan Petitt, noticed smoke from high up in an oak tree in a neighbor’s backyards, which stood under some power lines. Neighbors called the fire department.

The fire department came out and investigated, and confirmed what the neighbors had suspected — that the winds had broken a branch off the tree and wedged a power line, which was smoldering and sparking. It was impossible to put the fire out; you could hose down the branch, but as soon as you stopped, the sparking from the power line would start re-igniting it again. Eddie and other neighbors spent hours soaking the tree and the properties around it with a garden hose.

The firefighters told the neighbors they would wet the tree down and wait for Edison to arrive to de-energize the line and trim the tree back. On a normal day, they said, it might take the utility 40 minutes to get there, but today, with the winds causing problems all over the place, it might take a couple of hours. At about 2pm, some Edison assessors finally showed up, but they left soon after, saying it’ll take yet more time for an Edison technician to come out and shut down the power to their block. Meanwhile, the Santa Ana Winds kept blowing and acute fire conditions persisted.

One of the neighbors, Mike Sidman, called Edison. Edison told them they had a lot of emergencies that day, and didn't know when they could send someone over. Mike asked if the company could contact their people in the field and ask them how long it might take. Edison told him they could not. Mike asked how that was possible, and the agent he was speaking to hung up on him.

At last, at about 5pm, Edison showed up to de-energize the line. It had been a full work day, but finally the neighbors could extinguish the fire in the smoldering tree.

The neighbors thought they were out of the woods. But an hour and a half later, one of them got a text message from a friend who had been driving on the 210 freeway and had seen a fire in Eaton Canyon. It looked bad. The neighbors heard sirens. Half an hour later, their neighborhood was evacuated. The fire was racing down the canyon. Soon it would destroy all of their houses.

Though SoCal Edison had shut down power to at least part of Altadena that morning to mitigate the risk of fire, once they turned it back on, electricity was coursing through SoCal Edison’s equipment. It was also coursing through Eaton Canyon. One Altadena resident recorded video on the evening of January 7 of a transmission tower in the canyon engulfed in flames. All that day, throughout that critical period, SoCal Edison was hearing from its customers in Altadena, who implored them to shut off the power to stop an active fire. They were all but ignored.

Last Monday, residents of Altadena filed multiple lawsuits against SoCal Edison, alleging that the Eaton Fire that destroyed their town was caused by the utility’s failure to “de-energize” its power lines and electrical equipment despite red flag warnings. There will almost certainly be a class action suit in the future. For now, Edison is denying responsibility.

SoCal Edison provided me with this response: