When Hernán Cortés invaded Mexico in 1519, he hired his own fleet of ships and recruited his own volunteer army. He had undertaken his expedition in defiance of his boss, the Governor of Cuba, and without the permission of his boss’ boss, the King of Spain. It was an act of conquest stemming not from national purpose, but from personal initiative. Cortés believed, as Silicon Valley founders do, that “you can just do things.”

He was right. His victory over the Aztecs vindicated him of his insubordination. A grateful king appointed Cortés the Governor of Mexico and awarded him with high noble status. He died the wealthiest man in Spain.

Cortés, his men and his financiers were motivated by treasure. The monarch sought power. Imperialism ejaculated both. For centuries to come, this fruitful partnership between governments and private corporations would continue to fuel violent conquest and plunder all over the world. This was the age of mercantilism.

As the modern nation-state coalesced, it gradually achieved broadly uncontested authority over private interests when the two were at odds. Perhaps the greatest showdown between the two spheres in the capitalist world was the fight over the New Deal, a fight the state won. Since then, corporations have jealously sought out every ounce of leverage they can find to influence the policies and decisions of governments, but rarely if ever have they declared their own sovereignty, separate from that of the state.

Today that relationship is shifting under the massive weight of Nvidia’s global influence. For several years, the company has more or less openly defied the foreign policy of the United States by supplying its advanced microchips to firms in Southeast Asia that both illegally diverted them to China and legally rented their data centers’ compute power to Chinese companies. Likely with the knowledge of its now-reinstated co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, the company’s general counsel directly intervened in a Commerce Department investigation into suspected smuggling by Megaspeed, the company run by Huang’s mistress. Meanwhile, the Commerce Secretary appears to have done everything in his power to help Nvidia evade American export laws.

And now the White House has effectively threatened, bribed, or otherwise overruled the corporate board that fired Huang, forcing his reinstatement as Nvidia’s CEO.

“The United States government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to Nvidia poses any risk to national security,” Trump wrote on Truth Social today. At the same time, he justified his own actions by speculating that Huang may have chosen to switch sides to the Chinese if exiled from his American company, because he has Chinese “blood in him.”

There should be no doubt at this point who is in charge of U.S. government policy over Artificial Intelligence, the single most important challenge ever faced by humanity. According to the White House Correspondent for Semafor, “Vance and Trump believe that Huang is an effective counterbalance against the incredible and increasing power of OpenAI and Anthropic.” The Trump White House, in other words, is now a junior partner to a corporation in its battle for power with its customer-competitors. One of those parties will ultimately prevail; “America” is not one of them.

The so-called “race with China” is, at best, a sideshow. If there’s any truth to Trump’s remark that Huang may have defected to the other side (and admittedly, there probably isn’t), then it only confirms that it is no longer national governments that drive the most significant decisions and events on the world stage, but a handful of corporate oligarchs. Countries merely enlist themselves as allies.

As recently as yesterday, this wasn’t obvious. Until today, the administration was split over the question of Nvidia, with the Treasury Secretary, the Secretary of State, and the U.S. Trade Representative clearly aligned against it, the Commerce Secretary plainly in Huang’s corner, and the President himself leaning in his direction. Now, the President has picked his side, which means the U.S. government has, too.

It’s not hard to see why. Halfway through his second term, Trump has done nothing to restore American economic hegemony, or even to change the balance of global power between the U.S. and China. Artificial Intelligence is propping up the national economy. If Nvidia fails, so does Trump. “The stock is up,” the President proudly told the New York Times this morning, as a result of his intervention.

I’ve written more on this Substack about the formation of the modern nation-state than probably most readers ever want to read, so I won’t repeat it all again, but for centuries following the collapse of the Roman Empire, the only powers that mattered in the West were physical, economic and spiritual. There was no “political” until the modern nation-state emerged as the monopoly holder on legitimate violence. Thereafter, the political and legal realms became the spaces to adjudicate all other disputes, with physical force by the state, either through imprisonment or war, as the ultimate backstop. When Cortes invaded the Americas, the world had not yet reached that stage; the authority of the nation-state was still in the process of consolidation. Mercantilism straddled the space between feudalism and statism.

We are backsliding into a modern version of that divided authority, and what remains of our self-determination is at stake. While the state has always been a highly imperfect incarnation of the public will, it is the only one we have.

It’s worth noting that while the native inhabitants of Mexico were obviously the principal victims of Cortés’ ambitions, the incipient Spanish “nation” didn’t ultimately benefit from the project, either. When American bullion began flowing into Spain, it inflated the prices of Spanish goods, driving Spanish manufacturers out of competition with their European rivals. English, French, and Dutch industry prospered, and their merchants found a market in the colonies of the New World.

Imperialism, whether led by states or by entrepreneurs with private armies, is not a “national” enterprise; it is an activity of elites. We are no longer in a contest between nation-states. We are in the crossfire of a battle between private empires. When the companies that claim the label of “American” win, you do not win along with them. Their interests are not yours. They don’t care whether your country prevails over its adversaries, because it will not be countries and their leaders that control the world they’re building. It will be them.