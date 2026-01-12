Social Studies

Social Studies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar
9m

If you are a Christian then you cannot be a member of the democrat&republican PARTY since the democrat&republican (one word) PARTY (singular) serve Satan...DUH!!!!!!

Yes, I will listen to the dumbest people in America, the democrat&republican "Useful Voters," defend the biggest low-life scumbags in America (the democrat&republican politicians).

Lebo Von Lo~Debar

Former/Always 82nd Airborne Infantryman, Disabled Veteran for Life, & Author of the book, "The Separation of Corporation and State" subtitled "Common Sense and the Two-Party Crisis" Available on Amazon.

https://a.co/d/fy5rSdW

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Quandt's avatar
Anna Quandt
9m

Couldn’t agree more. You are on the same page with historian Tom Holland.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Leighton Woodhouse
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leighton Akira Woodhouse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture