In a 2023 essay, the venture capitalist Marc Andreesen told a terrifying story: China, he warned, is developing AI as “a mechanism for authoritarian population control, full stop.”

Nor did not the threat end at their borders, he wrote:

And they do not intend to limit their AI strategy to China – they intend to proliferate it all across the world, everywhere they are powering 5G networks, everywhere they are loaning Belt And Road money, everywhere they are providing friendly consumer apps like Tiktok that serve as front ends to their centralized command and control AI. The single greatest risk of AI is that China wins global AI dominance and we – the United States and the West – do not.

Andreesen laid out a five bullet point plan to confront this dark menace. Three of them were the exact same thing repeated thrice over: don’t regulate AI.

This has been the mantra of the tech industry ever since the release of ChatGPT.

Last year, OpenAI called for “a holistic approach that enables voluntary partnership between the federal government and the private sector, and neutralizes potential PRC benefit from American AI companies having to comply with overly burdensome state laws.”

In other words, AI companies should be allowed to self-regulate, lest the armies of Sauron conquer Middle Earth.

“If the United States loses the AI race and China is the main competitor,” said venture capitalist and David Sacks, who co-wrote the White House’s staunchly anti-regulatory AI policy, “then I think we should expect that the U.S. will not be the number one country in the world.”

But at the same time, Sacks has made another argument that seems at odds with the existential threat he describes. Nvidia, the manufacturer of the advanced semiconductors needed to power frontier AI research, he has insisted, should be allowed to sell all but the latest generation of their chips freely to Chinese companies.

Under the Biden administration, the United States had placed export controls on the most sophisticated Nvidia chips. If China were able to buy enough of them, the reasoning went, they could achieve the computing power to rival American frontier research. Moreover, the cutting edge AI technology they developed would directly enhance their military power. Access to Nvidia’s top tier chips, like the H200, were a threat to U.S. national security.

On its face, the fear of the Biden administration seemed consistent with the specter invoked by the tech industry. Yet both Sacks and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang wanted to remove those trade barriers.

Huang’s position is perhaps the more straightforward of the two: unlike most of his peers in the AI industry, he never bought into the China threat story in the first place. In 2025, he said to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, “Does it really matter who gets there first? I think in the final analysis, I don't think it does.”

Huang isn’t a particularly deep thinker about AI. He’s a salesman and he wants to sell as much of his product as possible. He routinely derides concerns over catastrophic AI risk as reckless fearmongering, much as tobacco executives once dismissed claims that their products were addictive and deadly. He seems to believe, or acts as if he believes, that his chips and the AI advances they power are just a normal commodity. And that makes sense; it’s in his interest to see things that way. A widget peddler doesn’t benefit from the widespread belief that his widgets are secretly weapons of mass destruction.

Like Huang, Sacks sneers at the AI “doomers,” and for much the same reason. But unlike Huang, he is a full-throated evangelist of the China Threat Doctrine. He has claimed that China is just three to six months behind the U.S. on AI research, and that we will cede that advantage if we constrain advances with regulations.

One might wonder, then, how he can simultaneously argue that powering the China AI industry with Nvidia chips is a good thing. But with sufficient faith in the transcendental powers of the free market, that’s not a hard square to circle. Diffusion of American technology, Sacks insists, locks in the U.S.’ strategic advantages. China may charge ahead with advanced AI research, but they’re doing it with American hardware. It’s heads we win, tails you lose.

If the rationale sounds familiar, it’s because a version of it underpinned the “constructive engagement” argument in the 1990s for normalizing trade relations with China. The passage of that law contributed to the obliteration of America’s manufacturing base. Trump was elected to rectify that catastrophe; instead, he let Sacks persuade him to normalize semiconductor trade with China with much the same argument.

In theory, it might even seem like a plausible one. Unfortunately for Sacks and Huang, however, we have more than theory to assist us in judging their wisdom.

Huang, as the entire world now knows, has, for some unknown duration, been sleeping with a Chinese honeypot spy. That spy, named Alice Huang (no relation), was a top executive at a Singapore-based firm called Megaspeed, which the U.S. government asked Nvidia to audit on suspicion that it was smuggling Nvidia chips to China to evade the very export controls Jensen Huang has successfully lobbied the Trump administration to weaken.

The Chinese chip smuggling business has been thriving in recent years, in no small part with the witting or unwitting help of Nvidia. Nvidia rarely sells its chips directly to end users; instead, it sells them to certified partner companies that enjoy privileged access to its chips. The partner companies load those chips into servers and sell those servers to third party customers. And some of them have developed a troubling habit of doing it criminally.

Megaspeed, for instance, is an official Nvidia Cloud Partner. So is Aperia Group, three of whose executives were charged in Singapore with fraud and money laundering for diverting Nvidia chips to China. An official Nvidia partner company called SuperMicro was party to a $2.5 billion smuggling transaction in which a woman was caught on CCTV in a Southeast Asian warehouse using a blow dryer to peel off serial number stickers from servers. Just days before his arrest, the co-founder of that California-based company had attended Nvidia’s summit conference in San Jose, where he watched Jensen Huang autograph his servers. And in Taiwan, a direct employee of Nvidia was indicted this year for smuggling chips into China.

For their part, both Huang and Sacks have dismissed the very idea that smuggling is even occurring. But the evidence paints a radically different picture: one in which Nvidia is, at the very least, looking the other way as its partner companies evade export laws, while actively lobbying to have those laws struck down.

Aside from the criminal parts of it, one might argue that this is just smart business: of course Nvidia should be pursuing the removal of trade barriers to its products. That’s the company’s fiduciary duty; it’s the U.S. government’s job to balance their arguments against national security concerns.

But it tests the limits of plausibility for Sacks, who more than anyone else on Earth has shaped Trump’s approach to AI, to then turn around and argue that the very future of the country depends upon ensuring that China never catches up to the American-led frontier of AI research. China, it’s worth mentioning, heavily regulates its own AI. If putting even the lightest touch regulations on American AI risks losing our tenuous lead over China, then what hazards are posed by funneling as many H200 chips to China as the market will allow?

For its part, the Chinese government doesn’t even seem particularly interested in amassing Nvidia chips. Sacks and Huang are right about that part: the CCP doesn’t want to become reliant on the American tech stack. That’s why China routinely falls short of legally purchasing the quota set for it on Nvidia chips, even while individual Chinese companies buy them on the black market. The dynamic isn’t that China is pining for Nvidia chips and is being stymied by gratuitous export control laws. It seems more that Nvidia is desperate to sell as many chips to China as possible, whether by hook or by crook.

Next time you’re told that if we slow down the frontier AI labs to stem the risk of species-level human displacement then China will charge ahead and create a robot-enabled authoritarian one world government, ask yourself why the same White House that invokes that threat seems so intent on providing Chinese companies with all the frontier technology they can afford. Are these people really concerned about the future of the country, or of humanity for that matter? Or are they just terrorizing you into letting them do whatever they want, without the faintest trace of legal accountability?