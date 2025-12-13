Teachers Became Activists, and Censorship Followed
I have another opinion piece up today in the New York Times, about the new speech codes around the Israeli Palestinian conflict in California public schools, and how the politicization of education has led us to this regrettable moment.
I’ve never read any of your work until this nytimes piece.
Looks like you have a lot of thoughtful articles, but boy are you off on this one.
I teach next door to Ms. Pritchett and of course critical thinking, questioning the status quo, analyzing bias in sources, multi-perspectives, recognizing misinformation, etc. are all important parts of our pedagogy. So are teaching and nurturing ideas like: tolerance, empathy and to name just one: the process of dehumanization or what leads to genocide.
On the specific hot button topic of Palestine. You ignore the fact that almost all the students study multiple sources to arrive at their own conclusions (and it’s pretty hard to argue with the U.N. that has classified what Israel is doing to Palestine as “genocide”; but I suppose some people were making your same arguments about South Africa to back in the 80’s).
You include false equivalencies: BLM and Gay Rights is the same as putting up a Maga poster. Huh? The first two are movements for human rights and equality. The latter is a slogan for an (overtly corrupt) politician.
Your article strikingly seems to prop up the hard core oppressive sentiments of ultra right, which could be boiled down to their ridiculously ironic slogan: “education, not indoctrination.” Which all know actually means: more white, ultra white so called “Christian” education. A discourse that really just serves the oligarchs, keeps us divided.
There are so many aspects of this article that disturb but maybe in the gut the one that really hits me the most is it feels like just another “hate on the public teachers” article.
We care for kids, we work tirelessly, long hours for low pay. Sometimes our teaching is good, sometimes its not, I suppose. And you just type up a pseudo intellectual piece, for what? To stoke the flames (and get clicks?).
And here I am taking the bait. Sigh.
Good piece!