Social Studies

Social Studies

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Daniel Lazar's avatar
Daniel Lazar
Jun 25Edited

Thanks for this. It’s a provocative analogy. It seems like you’re trying to be balanced, trying to show that Substack offers a strong, but not revolutionary, product. I think that’s fair.

Sometimes I think that the worst part about Substack Is the uncontrolled urge of Substackers to write about Substack. A lot of us want it to be something that it’s not, nor was never intended to be.

Some of my readers urge me to ditch Substack because it platforms (actual) Nazis and other nogoodnicks.

But I’ve never felt more connected to more authors from more perspectives and more parts of the world. I include you in this.

So here we are. Cheers.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Jun 25

"The stars of the media establishment have not been displaced by Substack, but buoyed by it. That might be a good thing if you believe that Jim Acosta has finally been released from the choke chain CNN executives kept wrapped around his pit bull-like collar and will now revolutionize DC punditry. But if there’s a single person in the world who believes that, it’s Jim Acosta."

Hilarious. The top Substacks are MSM hacks. Acosta, HRC, Krugman, Reich, Rather, etc. form a human centipede of TDS slop: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/trump-derangement-substack-profit-analysis

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