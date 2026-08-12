I produced, shot, and edited this short documentary, which was published by the journalist Glenn Greenwald.

I produced and edited this video for Racket. I made all of the motion graphics in After Effects.

I produced and edited this short documentary for The Intercept:

I co-produced and co-edited this short documentary for KQED:

I shot and edited this video for Public. I made all of the motion graphics on Da Vinci Resolve.

I co-produced this short vertical documentary for the Univision journalist Jorge Ramos. We won an Edward R. Murrow Award for it in 2017.