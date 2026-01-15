I join my cohost Lee Fang for a podcast discussion around the violent confrontations in Minnesota and what it might mean for America. In short order, we discuss ethnic scapegoating, whether the federal government is truly focused on taxpayer fraud, and why this Trump presidency is fundamentally different from the first administration. Will there be an offramp to the crackdown? And we end with a discussion of Christian ethics and René Girard.
Minneapocalypse
The dangerous escalation in Minnesota and the end of the western liberal order.
Jan 15, 2026
Social Studies
Conversations about politics, media, social theory and other topics.Conversations about politics, media, social theory and other topics.
