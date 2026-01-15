Social Studies

Social Studies

Minneapocalypse

The dangerous escalation in Minnesota and the end of the western liberal order.
Leighton Woodhouse's avatar
Lee Fang's avatar
Leighton Woodhouse and Lee Fang
Jan 15, 2026

I join my cohost Lee Fang for a podcast discussion around the violent confrontations in Minnesota and what it might mean for America. In short order, we discuss ethnic scapegoating, whether the federal government is truly focused on taxpayer fraud, and why this Trump presidency is fundamentally different from the first administration. Will there be an offramp to the crackdown? And we end with a discussion of Christian ethics and René Girard.

