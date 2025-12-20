MAGA'S Civil WarThe split over Israel was on full display at Turning Point USALeighton WoodhouseDec 20, 202582ShareHere’s my report from the unexpectedly fiery TPUSA convention in Arizona, for UnHerd.82Share
An excellent piece - as the author's investigative pieces typically are.
Yes, the clash between Zionists and Israel-Skeptics in TPUSA is a real one.
But - unless I am getting something very wrong - this civil war will quickly become a rout settled in favor of the pro-Zionist faction.
At the end of the day, TPUSA is a movement - and a movement requires both exposure and money to grow. Silicon Valley offers both the platforms required for exposure and the finance that TPUSA needs. At this point, the Silicon Valley oligarchs - i.e. Larry Ellison, Alex Karp, Palmer Luckey, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, etc. - have all expressed vigorous support for the modern state of Israel - and so we know which of the two warring sides they will aid.
Whither the Israel-Skeptics within the ranks of the conservatives? They will be obligated to found a different movement. But bereft of platforming and financing support, it's difficult to envision it gaining much traction.
the most important take away these days.. the culture's dialogue around the failed notion of zionism, is changing. it's a bad idea, always was. sounds nice, but it's founded in terrorism and many other dark ideas. and at my age, witnessing a shift that wasn't allowed to happen , but for the absolute tyranny of state media forever, is heart warming.
ethnic states, like many others, are really really bad concepts, be them zionist, arab, asian, caucasian, whatever. old ideas, that need, must, be crushed. but it will take a long time.
for now, the oligarchs aligned, will thrash and waste billions trying to reclaim their iron fist on ideas, but that cat is out of the bag. the mass murder and genocide, exposed the ugliness of ethnic states.
while i can not trust louder voices, hard to not see them as op's, just the same, permission has been taken, and the trickle, will only get stronger.