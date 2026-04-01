Social Studies

Social Studies

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Blair Davis's avatar
Blair Davis
Apr 1

My problem with the No Kings framing is he won the popular vote.

He didn't defeat a rival warlord in a all you can eat battle for the title. He ran against a pathetic candidate and even more pathetic more party for vomiting this on us.

Further each side for their own pet issues couldn't give one rats ass about process.

I'm sorry but most partisans WANT a King, just they want theirs.

That's why everyone is numb, because deep down anyone who's paying attention knows it's a throne to fight for to lavish spoils on friends and sic the law on its rivals.

The same old white people with the clever signs out last weekend, were they not five years ago yelling "fuck your rights?", to covid measure objections?

I know 2020 was a long time ago we live in the now, yes Trump's 2.0 term has been unhinged to be diplomatic but I'm sorry but we didn't get to where we are in a vacuum.

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Erica Etelson's avatar
Erica Etelson
Apr 1

Thank you for this. I've been feeling bewildered and somewhat ashamed of my increasing inertia (after decades of political activism) and this helps me understand why I'm feeling so demoralized.

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