Some number of years ago I joined the Democratic Socialists of America. I paid my yearly fee and received a membership card. Then I failed to attend even a single meeting.

That record roughly reflects my feelings about the DSA. I support a lot of what they stand for, but am leery of them as an organization — too leery, apparently, to bring myself to directly participate in their activities.

I say all this just to disclose where I’m coming from politically with respect to the subject matter at hand. Almost everything you read about the DSA is either written by boosters or by haters. The DSA is polarizing — if you’ve heard of the group, you probably have an opinion about them. I won’t pretend that my political views don’t thumb the scale of the following assessment of them, but if you know at least what those views are, you can weigh them accordingly.

The DSA purports to be a tribune of the working class. Few who don’t possess a DSA membership card truly believe that. The group’s many detractors portray it as a bunch of young urbanites with liberal arts college degrees cosplaying as plumbers and construction workers. There’s truth in that description. But it also enormously underestimates their historical significance.

I’ve written more than once about how politics is a contest between two factions of the elite: those whose class status is largely a function of their accumulated economic capital, and those whose class status derives from their wealth in cultural capital. Those with economic capital tend, not surprisingly, to subscribe to political ideologies that champion the form of power with which they’re best endowed, by making everything subservient to the market. Privatization is good, they believe, entrepreneurs are heroes, government should get out of the way, and so on. The Republican Party has tended to embody these beliefs and thus secured their votes.

Those with cultural capital, for the same self-serving reason, tend to subscribe to ideologies that favor their form of power over that of economic capital. The educational credential is the formal certification of one’s accumulation of cultural capital, so it is the post-graduate degree, and all of the virtue and knowledge it is meant to impute to its holder, that this faction of the elite holds up as testament to its legitimate right to rule. Accordingly, those who are much richer in education than in money tend to believe that the marketplace is a corrupting influence, and that responsibility for government should be in the hands of disinterested experts with advanced degrees. The Democratic Party has tended to embody these beliefs, and it is toward the Democrats that this faction of the elite tends to gravitate.

In an earlier era, these elite factions might have been more honest about their parochial class interests. But we happen to live in an age in which there is only one legitimating ideology for state power: democracy. So both sides are forced to speak in universalist terms rather than in narrow, self-interested ones. They purport to speak not merely on their own behalves, but in the name of “the people,” which is to say, for the working class. The economic elites thus ridicule the cultural elites as out-of-touch snobs, cozy in their ivory towers but utterly helpless in the face of a flat tire, let alone in the real world grind of operating a business that generates wealth and jobs. Workers are best served, they insist, when capital, their own form of power, is allowed to work its magic. Those rich in cultural capital, in turn, regard the economic elites as a heartless, parasitic aristocracy, in thrall to Mammon and bent on enslaving humanity to their greed.

Politics is a contest in which these two elite factions smuggle their particular class interests into an exalted debate over the public good. This is not to suggest that such debates are inherently cynical, or conducted in bad faith; indeed, the most effective rationalizers are those who truly believe their rationalizations. But drinking your own Kool-Aid doesn’t change the fact that your ideology evolved to serve your elite class interests.

The DSA, like most progressive political groupings, is a vehicle for the cultural elites. You’re unlikely to find a lot of blue collar or even white collar workers at their meetings. More likely you’ll find creative class people or knowledge economy workers whose economic prospects have been stunted for a variety of reasons — the Great Recession, Artificial Intelligence, whatever. In this sense, they’re “larping” as working class. But only at their peril should DSA’s detractors dismiss this class faction as somehow fraudulent.

There is, in fact, no more transformational a political constituency than surplus elites — those who were promised a bright future that never materialized. Many, though not all, revolutions have been catalyzed by this group. Hong Xiuquan fashioned himself a messiah and led the Taipei Revolution after failing his civil service exam four times. Gerrard Winstanley led the communist Christian denomination known as the Diggers after his business as a London cloth merchant was destroyed by the English Civil War. Downwardly mobile surplus elites played pivotal roles as Crusaders in Medieval Europe, as Bolsheviks in the Russian Revolution, and as vanguards of the Great Awokening. They are a motive force in world history and their political formations should be taken very seriously.

And as easy as it is to ridicule the pretensions of this demographic to speak for the “working class,” that, too, should be taken seriously, if for no other reason than that every group that purports to speak for workers is equally disingenuous. This is a function of the Iron Law of Oligarchy, another topic I’ve written about here before.

The Iron Law of Oligarchy posits that any group that begins as an authentic workers’ organization will, by necessity, eventually become alienated from it. This happens because in order to succeed and grow, these groups need to navigate the world of elites in politics, media, and capitalist relations. To do so, they are compelled to elevate leaders who are rich in cultural capital, which usually means they’re formally educated and often come from non-working class backgrounds. Real world competition forces the organization to professionalize.

The American labor movement, for example, was utterly transformed by the generation of activists in the 1960s who championed Cesar Chavez’s United Farm Workers. The UFW was in bitter competition with the Teamsters and the AFL-CIO’s Agricultural Workers’ Organizing Committee for the right to organize farm labor in California. They won in large part by bringing in New Left activists like Marshall Ganz, who dropped out of Harvard. The cultural capital these outsiders brought to the UFW allowed them to out-strategize their rivals, especially when it came to things like gaining the sympathy of liberal elites. That generation of culturally elite union activists in the UFW then went on to lead UNITE-HERE and SEIU, the most dynamic unions in the country, which enjoyed enormous growth and success as a result. They easily outcompeted rival unions like the Steelworkers that had not brought cultural elites into their leaderships.

Detractors might assume that the domination of workers’ organizations by cultural elites necessarily alienates working class constituencies, but it can often result in precisely the opposite. Cultural capital, like economic capital, is an asset to any organization. It allows organizational leaders to navigate elite spaces in the political, academic and corporate worlds, building elite alliances and undermining elite adversaries. Elite-dominated unions are thus capable of winning substantial victories for the working class constituencies they serve, and thus securing the real allegiance of workers. The same can be said for socialist organizations like the DSA. Indeed, coalitions of cultural elites and workers have long been potent agents of historical change, as just about every successful communist revolution demonstrates.

But the lines of fissure are always there. As workers’ organizations professionalize, they begin to develop their own institutional interests, which are only indirectly aligned with the interests of their constituents, and sometimes are diametrically opposed to them. Unions cut deals with corporations that weaken their members’ contracts in exchange for organizing rights. Labor parties abandon traditional commitments to workers in order to “modernize,” raise corporate contributions, and win non-working class votes. Concessions such as these tend to pave the road of growth and advancement for organizational bureaucracies, and the bureaucrats who run them advance alongside the organizations they lead. The interests of organizational staff slowly diverge from those of rank-and-file membership.

These fragile cross-class coalitions often collapse under strain, blunting the radical possibilities of revolutionary moments. In revolutionary France, the Jacobins, based in the cities, instituted price controls on bread to ease the plight of urban consumers, a demand of the radical sans-culottes. This was to the detriment of rural peasant producers, who then abandoned the revolution; it was at this moment that the French Revolution came under the full control of the bourgeoisie instead of proceeding in a more radical direction. Likewise, after the English Civil War, the ascendance of Oliver Cromwell spelled the end for communist-minded agitators like Winstanley and radical sects like the Diggers and the Ranters and the True Levelers. The Commonwealth became an administration of the bourgeoisie and ultimately ended in a restoration of the monarchy. And closer to home, the economic elite’s embrace of working class populism as a weapon against the cultural elites was abandoned almost as soon as that faction took power.

The DSA has shown itself to be full of these class contradictions, readily adopting the avant-garde political pretenses and woke dogmas of the cultural elites who fill its ranks, however anathema they are to working class Americans, like clapping bans, land acknowledgements, and mandatory pronoun disclosures. If put to a real test of its loyalties, I suspect the DSA would side with the downwardly mobile professionals that actually run it over the working class Americans it pretends it answers to.

But that test has not yet arrived, and in the meantime, the happy alignment of the purported virtues of the cultural elites with the interests of workers, reflected in policies like universal child care, represent perhaps the only pro-worker force left in the Democratic Party. If the DSA is larping, they should keep doing it. If they succeed in taking over the party, at least it will come to stand for something.