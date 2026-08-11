Social Studies

Social Studies

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Maenad's avatar
Maenad
2d

Look at what the Jacobin rag did to the phenomenal Chris Smalls. Whenever a working class schlub or a genuinely aggrieved member of an oppressed class foments an action that provides meaningful change for their class, the cultural elites feel the serenity and authority of their status quo is challenged, and summarily sideline or banish the threatening interloper. DSA doesn’t full endorse candidates out of their control who are striving for the exact things DSA says they want. In my town, these posers do a regular two hour sign-waving hang out at a beach front park with the issue du jour then depart for oat milk latte. Halo-polishers. Well meaning “nice” people are a boulder in the road. They will not color outside the lines they draw. They’re in a bubble of their own delusionary status and do not listen to the rumblings from the rabble.

The upside of this is as their own privilege fails in ability to provide THEM a decent standard of living and opportunity, they may get a little frisky and add to the ruckus, or at least dissolve into a puddle and get out of the way. Today they’re gatekeeping, just like their home team, the lifetime members of the TruBlue Babysteps Society of Pragmatic Incrementalists ™. Amusing, irreverent, and insightful breakdowns of this are also found from the comedic working-class post-duopoly pair at Due Dissidence, IamBlakely, and Colonial Outcasts.

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Blair Davis's avatar
Blair Davis
2d

What does it say about me when I often in agreement with DSA yet find them insfurable?

A few years back before Mamandi ran for mayor while he was in the state Assembly. He and the other DSA members all voted against a gun bill (the specifics escape me, I think it stiffened penalties).

All the Republicans and three or so DSA members, against this mostly performative legislation.

I found it fascinating, what could unite them all against this? I couldn't find any presser, both parties didn't want to point it out nor the DSA themselves.

Then it dawned on me this was from most likely from a prison abolitionist framework.

Here I was torn, the bill was mostly dumb but they weren't even making an argument on constitutional grounds or even a pragmatic one (it's already covered by x statute) likely it was just more prison bad.

I'm like this with dozens of other issues with them, yes they are right then you hear the reason or how they frame it and you almost want to reverse course because of them.

They'll probably correctly point out that's a me problem but judging by the reaction they bring out in people I'm not alone.

I can't help but think of the often cited Orwell quote:

"One sometimes gets the impression that the mere words ‘Socialism’ and ‘Communism’ draw towards them with magnetic force every fruit-juice drinker, nudist, sandal-wearer, sex-maniac, Quaker, ‘Nature Cure’ quack, pacifist, and feminist in England."

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