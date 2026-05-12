Real Clear Investigations just published my story on the beagles of Ridglan Farms, an industrial breeder that sells dogs to laboratories for heinous scientific experiments. After years of activism and advocacy, 1,500 of the 2,000 beagles have secured their freedom, and the 500 that remain are likely to be released for adoption, too. The victory was achieved by a pressure campaign that spanned the political gamut from the far left to the MAGA right and all points in between. Where rabid partisanship and political polarization is a recipe for achieving nothing, unexpected coalitions formed around the values we share in common can produce miraculous results.

Hope you enjoy the piece.

—LW