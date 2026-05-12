Social Studies

Social Studies

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Sanity Jane
May 12

Amazing to see Laura Loomer and Glenn Greenwald on the same side (he reported on this rare phenomenon the other day). Now if only LL could apply that same humanity to Palestinians…

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