How Political Violence Failed in the 1990s
My book review for Compact Magazine
I wrote this book review for Compact Magazine about the inefficacy of both political violence and normal politics to make meaningful social change, looking at two episodes from the 1990s: Ruby Ridge and the Earth Liberation Front.
Hope you give it a read.
—LW
The Review is insightful and well written. But boy, the 1990s seem light years, not just decades, away.
good article. I love this ending: ".....but it is likely that soon enough, they too will be shaking their fists at an oligarchy that barely knows they’re there." Niether side gives a shit about the American people. Both dems and repubs live by this: American political class first (plutocrats, oligarchs, whatever you want to call them), American people, fuck 'em.