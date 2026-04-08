Social Studies

Social Studies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margy Stewart's avatar
Margy Stewart
3d

The Review is insightful and well written. But boy, the 1990s seem light years, not just decades, away.

Reply
Share
Big John stud's avatar
Big John stud
3d

good article. I love this ending: ".....but it is likely that soon enough, they too will be shaking their fists at an oligarchy that barely knows they’re there." Niether side gives a shit about the American people. Both dems and repubs live by this: American political class first (plutocrats, oligarchs, whatever you want to call them), American people, fuck 'em.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leighton Akira Woodhouse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture