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Social Studies

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E. J. Lafond's avatar
E. J. Lafond
Oct 7

Agreed, and glad you’re working on this Leighton. There is no need to think AGI is possible to fear an AI-caused apocalypse. Anyone who’s read Daniel Ellsberg’s memoir knows the fragility of our nuclear weapons system and the extreme danger of automating high-level Pentagon decision-making… especially if Trump, after drinking the “Superintelligence” Koolaid, wants to become a “wartime president” and show some muscle on his way out of office.

The threat of AI controlled biolabs employing gain of function research and creating superpathogens is, of course, not far behind.

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Slaw's avatar
Slaw
Oct 7

Because the general public has figured out that AI (LLM's) isn't going to be a revolution.

The IPO's are coming up. The people with stock options need hype, and what could be more hype than the T-1000?

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