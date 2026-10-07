I’m working these days for The Midas Project, an AI industry watchdog group. My job is to make YouTube videos. This one’s my first.



I’m linking here to YouTube instead of uploading the video natively to Substack, for the entirely self-interested reason that generating early views on YouTube apparently helps with getting the algorithm to push it out. Or some such hocus pocus.

So please give it a watch! And if there are things you don’t understand about AI risk that you want me to write about in the future, mention it in the comments. I probably have answers, though they may be bleak.

—LW