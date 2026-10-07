I’m working these days for The Midas Project, an AI industry watchdog group. My job is to make YouTube videos. This one’s my first.
I’m linking here to YouTube instead of uploading the video natively to Substack, for the entirely self-interested reason that generating early views on YouTube apparently helps with getting the algorithm to push it out. Or some such hocus pocus.
So please give it a watch! And if there are things you don’t understand about AI risk that you want me to write about in the future, mention it in the comments. I probably have answers, though they may be bleak.
—LW
Agreed, and glad you’re working on this Leighton. There is no need to think AGI is possible to fear an AI-caused apocalypse. Anyone who’s read Daniel Ellsberg’s memoir knows the fragility of our nuclear weapons system and the extreme danger of automating high-level Pentagon decision-making… especially if Trump, after drinking the “Superintelligence” Koolaid, wants to become a “wartime president” and show some muscle on his way out of office.
The threat of AI controlled biolabs employing gain of function research and creating superpathogens is, of course, not far behind.
Because the general public has figured out that AI (LLM's) isn't going to be a revolution.
The IPO's are coming up. The people with stock options need hype, and what could be more hype than the T-1000?