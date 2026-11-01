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Thaddeus Russell's avatar
Thaddeus Russell
1h

God damn it, Leighton. What a beautiful and heartbreaking piece. My father died with Alzheimer's, in Berkeley, 9 years ago. I am so sorry.

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Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
2hEdited

A beautiful elegy.

I sat besides both my parents when they died - my father - a refugee from Nazi Germany, a US Army interrogator in the Battle of the Bulge, and a beloved professor for 40 years. He died of Parkinson's at 84, almost unrecognizable. I understand why my mother and sister didn't want to be present at the time of death.

I sat with my mother 15 years later, when she died at 98, frustrated that she could no long create works of stained glass that will outlive us all in churches and synagogues up and down the West Coast.

And they lived such marvelous lives, which in time, is how you'll remember your mother, just not yet.

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