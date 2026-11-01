My mother and me

My mother passed away this morning, just a few minutes after I stepped out to pick up some bagels for breakfast. I had been with her all night, sleeping on a futon on the living room floor of the house I grew up in. She lay dying just on the other side of the same room, on a hospital bed. My father slept on a couch next to her. Beside him, our nighttime caregiver sat in a chair watching.

Before I left, a gurgle began to pierce her breathing, which I knew to be the “death rattle” that indicated that there were between hours and a few days left. I didn’t think it would be minutes, so I allowed myself the luxury of stepping away, which is a choice I’ll probably regret for the rest of my life.

I’m told, though, that this is a pattern with death: humans wish, on some deeply unconscious, biological level, to die alone, perhaps to spare their loved ones, or perhaps for some evolutionary reason. So they wait until the moment they no longer have an audience present. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but it fits well with my mother’s lifelong habit of minimizing her own needs to foreground those of others. Among her friends and family, it was one of her most well-known traits.

Other parts of her personality had faded away long before. My mother was 89 years old, and she died at home, peacefully, without pain, surrounded by people who love her. It’s hard to call such a death, the kind that everyone hopes for, a tragedy. But there isn’t another word for the process that led to that end.

My mother had Alzheimer’s Disease. A little over ten percent of people become afflicted by it, so the experience is common, and I’m sure more than a few people reading this have watched someone in their life ravaged by it. But the commonness of it is no consolation — if anything, it compounds the pain to know that it extends its annihilating grasp to so many.

When she first started showing signs of dementia, my mother’s condition was more like the parody of old age we’re all familiar with than like what it would become. She forgot everything constantly, eventually to the point where you’d be answering the same two or three questions over and over again every minute over the course of an hour with her. It concerned us deeply, of course, but day-to-day it was more annoying than alarming, and occasionally it was even kind of funny.

It became less funny when she began forgetting big things, like where her one of her sons had gone to school, what her children did for a living, and, eventually, how many grandkids she had, and what their names were. But even this was just a prelude to the dissolution of her personality that would reduce her to a warped shadow of herself.

My mother soon became intermittently hostile, to the point of cruelty and even violence. Eventually, her outbursts got her evicted from the retirement apartment she had moved into and forced into memory care in a different facility, another big step on the path to death. This was a tiny woman who lived for almost all of her nine decades with meticulous composure, who exuded warmth and consideration in almost every interaction with anyone, who I don’t recall losing control of her temper even once in my life before dementia hijacked her mind and soul.

My father took the brunt of it. So did her 24/7 caregivers, though of course to them it felt less personal. She erupted in tantrums that led to shouting, hitting, and spitting. It’s hard to overstate how completely alien this was to us. It’s not that we were seeing a side of her we hadn’t seen before — this side of her simply had not existed. That’s what dementia does: it slowly destroys your personality and fills the gap with things that had never been there before: envy, paranoia, rage.

But in between her bouts of agitation, she was her old self again, or, at least, a dim and distorted version of it. Her face would fill with satisfaction at the sight of her loved ones. Indeed, as her short term memory diminished even further, she would show that joyful face over and over again with each visit, as every time she turned away from you, she would forget you were there, and then be revisited by the happy surprise of your presence. There were moments more tender than any I can remember from before her affliction. She would stroke my face. She would tell my father how much she loved him. Then, maybe an hour later, she would descend into shapeless anger again.

Out of respect for my mother, I won’t describe the physical changes that accompanied the cognitive ones, but they were as much a part of her fading into oblivion as the erosion of her mind. Everything just came apart, one thing after the next. Knowing the end state, I can see the trajectory more clearly now: it was the transformation of a vibrant human being into a body in a vegetative state. Over the last week, she could no longer walk. We carried her into a wheelchair to take her outside just two days ago, which we hope brought her a bit of joy. By then she couldn’t keep her head up without help. By last night, she couldn’t move a limb by herself. She could barely speak, let alone intelligibly. She slept perhaps 22 hours a day, and when she appeared to be awake, she gazed through eyes that could no longer see, insofar as seeing requires you to recognize what you’re looking at, and to understand that there’s something in front of you. We spoke to her because hearing is apparently the last intelligible sense you’re left with. We stroked her body and held her hand, hoping that she could feel it. Eventually, there was nothing left but her breathing, and even that was polluted by the death rattle. Then, a few minutes after I stepped away from her, there wasn’t that, either.

She lies downstairs now, where she died. Soon I’ll pick up my brother from the airport. He rushed out from Chicago to say goodbye to her, hoping to see her again while she was still barely alive, but this disease has robbed us of even that moment.

We all meet our end, and nine decades is a very long time to live. My mother’s life was a good one, but its undoing was awful. It shaped her misery while inflicting its collateral damage on the lives of everyone who knew her. Alzheimer’s is a terrible disease, any my mother is finally free of it. But the broken hearts it has left in its wake may never be healed.