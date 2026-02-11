Donald Trump, Pagan King
My latest for the New York Times
I wrote this for the New York Times, based on themes I’ve explored here on Social Studies.
Hope you like it.
—LW
—LW
I generally enjoy your work, but Tom Holland has seriously misled you. In fact, the "Jewish God" does not protect the weak, but slaughters them unmercifully and recommends his followers do the same; hence the deaths of Egypt's first-born, innocent sons, the destruction of the children and even the animals of Amalek, and the rape of the 400 virgins of Jabesh Gilead, etc., etc. Christianity did indeed fundamentally repudiate this sort of behavior, but this marks a serious break with Hebrew tradition. As far as Greco-Roman paganism(s) go, virtually all of their philosophers (and yes, Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, et al were pagans), recommended restraint of every human emotion, including the desire for revenge, the lust, and the fury that motivated many of the atrocities of the Bible (although there was a great deal of variation in their thoughts about violence as violence). About the beliefs of those Greeks who did not pursue philosophy as a discipline we know a great deal less, as much less documentation has come down to us (and virtually none regarding the beliefs of the ancient Vikings or Germanic tribes); but the shocking actions of the ancient Athenians should no more be assumed to be congruent with them than WWI or WWII should be considered congruent with Christianity. History makes it clear that the psychopaths have always been with us, in every time and every place.
Holland is being very ahistorical to think Christianity invented this. Christianity was just a step in a 300+ year development of this instinct and you can see it in Zoroastrianism, Hellenistic Judaism, and mythic hero cults, all of which coalesced in Christianity. Plenty of proto-Christian documents that predate the alleged historical time of Jesus already on these themes. Christianity was just a snapshot in time of a syncretic process, not a sudden new thing. Christianity and Judaism are pagan religions. Tom Holland seems to have no acquaintance with historical Biblical scholarship that studies the Jewish and Christian texts in a context with influences and antecedents.