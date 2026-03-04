Last April, I wrote a post titled, “Do We Still Have a Democracy?” Back then the answer to that question wasn’t entirely self-evident. The administration was clearly acting as if it were above the law, snatching legal immigrants off the street without due process, making policy by government decree instead of through the legislature, and ignoring federal court orders. But we’ve had many presidents who have stretched the legal bounds of their authority before, including Trump during his first term, and still the Republic survived.

In the intervening ten or so months, things have started to look clearer both in degree and in kind. Snatching immigrants off the street escalated into killing American citizens who interfered with ICE operations. The very idea of passing a significant bill into law in Congress has come to feel as obsolete as a Congressional declaration of war. And the administration’s violations of federal court orders have become, if anything, yet more brazen.

Those are the differences in degree. But in the last week we’ve also had two examples of differences in kind.

The first was the Secretary of War’s designation of Anthropic as a “supply chain risk” in response to the AI company’s refusal to agree to his contractual terms for use of Claude by the military. Since news is coming this week at a thousand miles per hour, here’s a brief recap of events:

During the Biden administration, Anthropic licensed its AI to the Pentagon. It stipulated two conditions in its contract: that its technology not be used for mass, warrantless surveillance of Americans (which the government can legally do with commercially available metadata), and that it not be used in autonomous weapons systems with no human involvement.

When the Trump administration renewed the agreement, it initially agreed to these terms. But at some point along the way, the Pentagon changed its mind. The two conditions, it now argued, represented a usurpation of state powers by a private corporation. As a matter of principle, no democratic government could ever allow it.

However you may feel about mass surveillance, fully autonomous weapons systems, or the Trump administration, it’s not a crazy position to take. Most people would agree that private corporations shouldn’t dictate U.S. military policy, strategy, or tactics. Whether that’s what Anthropic’s contract terms represented is debatable. As Dean Ball points out, every defense contractor stipulates restrictions on the use of its products — that’s why they have a contract in the first place. But the principle is hard to dispute.

But even if you agree with the Department of War’s characterization of Anthropic’s contractual terms, the normal thing to do when you reach an impasse is to call off the negotiations and go seek another vendor. But Pete Hegseth, being Pete Hegseth, couldn’t restrict himself to just doing the normal thing. Instead, he designated Anthropic a “supply chain risk,” which, according to his dubious interpretation of the law, not only bans Anthropic from any further defense contracts and bans other defense contractors from using Anthropic when working on military projects, but also bans any company with a defense contract from having any commercial relationship with Anthropic at all. Such companies would include Anthropic’s biggest investors, and AI infrastructure companies like Nvidia that no AI company can operate without. It’s a Cuba-level embargo. There is no way Anthropic could survive under these conditions.