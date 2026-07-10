Social Studies

Social Studies

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Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
7d

Well said Leighton.

Americans should never forget the institutional genius of the US Constitution and how incredibly rare the First Amendment is, even among "free nations." What is happening in the UK - the one nation with whom most Americans identify - should scare the hell out of us. Police arresting people for comments on FACEBOOK, or any of the other subtle (or not so subtle) repressions Leighton discussions.

This should be a genuinely non-partisan issue, but unfortunately whichever party is in power finds justifications for extending their authority, whether that is Democrats screening for "hate" speech" or the Trump administration sending ICE agents to intimidate citizens who have complained about administration policies.

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SW's avatar
SW
7d

The cost of all this technology that is so convenient and makes our lives so much easier is our freedom, which you so clearly explain. The people in charge of it whether American, Israeli, Chinese all have the same goal — control and exploit. If the AI map bombs a school it’s explained away as an unfortunate glitch and no one is held responsible.

That will be one of the perks of a fully engaged AI surveillance system — no one will be held responsible for any crime the state commits whether it’s bombing an entire apartment building to kill one possible enemy soldier or dragging a man out of his car and killing him, like what happened in Houston yesterday. ICE now says it got the wrong man. How did that happen? It will never be explained and no one held accountable, I guarantee it.

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